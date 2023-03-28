Skip to main content
      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Socks
        3. /
      3. Dri-FIT

      Dri-FIT Socks

      Men
      Women
      Dri-FIT
      Nike MatchFit
      Nike MatchFit Football Knee-High Socks
      Nike MatchFit
      Football Knee-High Socks
      $20
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      $40
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Multiplier
      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
      $40
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Spark
      Nike Spark Cushioned No-Show Running Socks
      Nike Spark
      Cushioned No-Show Running Socks
      $25
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      Nike Spark Lightweight No-Show Running Socks
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      No-Show Running Socks
      $25
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $25
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Crew Socks
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Crew Socks
      $25
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      Nike Spark Lightweight Running Crew Socks
      Nike Spark Lightweight
      Running Crew Socks
      $25
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Crew
      Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Racing
      Nike Racing Ankle Socks
      Nike Racing
      Ankle Socks
      $35
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      Jordan
      Jordan Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      Jordan
      Everyday No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Cushioned
      Nike Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks
      $25
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Cushioned Tie-Dye Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      $35
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Crew Basketball Socks
      Jordan Flight
      Crew Basketball Socks
      $25
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Multiplier
      Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      $30