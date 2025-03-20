  1. Jordan
Nike Black Friday Jordan 2024

Jordan Heir Series 'Abundance'
Jordan Heir Series 'Abundance' Women's Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 'Abundance'
Women's Basketball Shoes
$160
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
$180
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
$190
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
$230
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
$40

Jordan
Jordan Everyday Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Everyday Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
$35
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$80
Jordan
Jordan Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
$45
Jordan
Jordan Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Jordan
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$80
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
$90

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
Women's Shoes
$190

Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
Just In
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
$35

Brooklyn Nets Essential
Brooklyn Nets Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Just In
Brooklyn Nets Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$45

Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Obsidian'
Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Obsidian' Men's Shoes
Launching in SNEAKRS
Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Obsidian'
Men's Shoes
$200
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
$180

Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
$160
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Just In
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
$85
Jordan Flight Club '91
Jordan Flight Club '91 Older Kids' Shoe
Just In
Jordan Flight Club '91
Older Kids' Shoe
$150
Jordan Flight Club '91
Jordan Flight Club '91 Men's Shoes
Just In
Jordan Flight Club '91
Men's Shoes
$210
Sky Jordan 1
Sky Jordan 1 Younger Kids' Shoe
Just In
Sky Jordan 1
Younger Kids' Shoe
$100

Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Diamond Shorts
$95

Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Jordan
Jordan Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
$35
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
$160

Nike Black Friday Jordan sale: elevate your game

Discover a performance-ready range of apparel, footwear and accessories in Nike's Black Friday Jordan sale. With options for men, women and kids, there's something to suit the whole family. Looking to upgrade your footwear? Streamlined, low-cut designs offer flexibility, freedom and a lightweight feel. Meanwhile, high tops deliver extra support around the ankle, keeping you protected when you're racing up the court. And look out for styles with Nike Air cushioning—designed to give you all-day comfort.


When it comes to apparel, we know you want to feel as good as you look. That's why our Nike Black Friday Jordan sale includes clothing that blends breathable fabrics with classic cuts. Find lightweight T-shirts emblazoned with the iconic Jordan silhouette—ideal for warm-weather training sessions. Or for chilly mornings, reach for fleece-lined hoodies cut in relaxed fits. Plus, puffer jackets with ultra-cosy quilted panelling and water-repellent finishes mean you'll stay warm and dry in any weather.


When the temperature rises, look for Nike Black Friday Jordan deals on jerseys featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay fresh and dry for longer. Looking for high-performance trousers or shorts? In our Nike Black Friday Jordan sale, you'll find everything from lightweight woven styles to soft-knit tracksuit bottoms. Complete your look with adjustable caps and reversible bucket hats—designed to keep you protected in the sun and rain. And if you're heading to the gym or making an overnight trip, choose a roomy Jordan duffle bag to carry your gear.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for gear in the Nike Black Friday Jordan sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.