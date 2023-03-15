Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $135
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Basketball Shoes
      $190
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      $55
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $135
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      $290
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Luka Dončić Mavericks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Luka 1 'Next Nature' Men's Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      $100
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      $90
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      $40
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      $180
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $110
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      $120
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      $160
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $80
      Freak 4
      Freak 4 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Freak 4
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $140
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $75
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      $55
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      $180

      Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

      Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

      And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.