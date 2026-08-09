Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Nike Dunk Low Retro
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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3 stars
Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
Nike Dunk Low Retro