 
image 1 of 8
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Men‘s shoes

$170
Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
Fir/Light British Tan/Sesame/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200

Nike Dunk Low Retro

$170

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

Not a Member? Sign up here.

Reviews (1)

3 stars

  • Colors run

    ThomasW409627958

    Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro

$170

Complete the look