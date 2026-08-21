Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Step up your Swoosh game with this mid-depth, unstructured Club Cap. Its curved bill and metal Swoosh logo give your look a clean finish, while sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and comfortable as you make the most of warm, sunny weather.
- Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver
- Style: FB5372-010
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Step up your Swoosh game with this mid-depth, unstructured Club Cap. Its curved bill and metal Swoosh logo give your look a clean finish, while sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and comfortable as you make the most of warm, sunny weather.
Benefits
- Club caps all have any-day style with mid-depth height.
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Twill fabric has a lightweight, smooth feel.
- A Swoosh-branded metal clamp lets you adjust your fit with ease.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- A metal Swoosh Ingot logo
- An adjustable metal clamp closure with Embossed Swoosh
- Hand wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver
- Style: FB5372-010
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Dri-FIT Club