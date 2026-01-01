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Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes - White/Bleached Lilac/Sail/Black

Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2

Baby & Toddler Shoes

$70
Select SizeSize Guide

Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bleached Lilac/Sail/Black
  • Style: IV6226-100

Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2

$70

Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.

Benefits

  • Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap make these shoes easy to get on and off.
  • Lightweight mesh in the upper helps keep your feet cool. We reinforced the toes, sides and heels for added durability.
  • Springy foam helps cushion your every stride, giving you the soft and supportive feel you need to go the distance.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Hook-and-loop closure
  • Elastic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Bleached Lilac/Sail/Black
  • Style: IV6226-100

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes

    Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2

    $70

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