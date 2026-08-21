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Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome

Nike Air Max Plus VII

Men's Shoes

$270

This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9429-001

Nike Air Max Plus VII

$270

This rendition of the Plus takes a '90s silhouette and imbues it with Y2K cyberspace energy. The 7 forgoes the original's classic caging for a stippled overlay on the upper. Scorpion graphics at the tongue pack an extra sting.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9429-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Plus VII

    $270