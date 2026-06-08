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Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

Men's Shoes

$270
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

$270

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black
  • Style: IQ0168-900

Size & Fit

    • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

Not a Member? Sign up here.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Cheaply Made Shoe

    Ned449d8b33aa324962808f8c66a1d63980

    Shoes are extremely cheaply made . glue marks everywhere. I can't recommend.

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium

$270

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