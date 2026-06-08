Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Men's Shoes

Celebrate football on its biggest stage in this Air Max Plus. Exchanging traditional Le Tricolore colours for mint and copper hues as an ode to the patina on the Statue of Liberty, this edition brings an understated "Allez les Bleus!" energy to the iconic trainer. Its caging over synthetic leather and textiles adds heat to your look. And the visible Air Max cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Monarch/Black

Style: IQ0168-900