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Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White

Nike Air Max Plus

Men's Shoes

$250

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001

Nike Air Max Plus

$250

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max Plus

    $250