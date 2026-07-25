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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Anthracite/Black

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Men's Shoes

$210
Select SizeSize Guide

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR0072-002

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

$210

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Ripstop and synthetic leather upper is breathable and durable.
  • Roomy toe box adds comfort while still looking sleek.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR0072-002

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • Incredible shoes but size up one whole size.

    BrandonD711548387

    Buy these shoes one size up, trust me. I have several pair of these shoes and they are the most comfortable Nikes I own.

  • RollandC820324734

    Great shoe. Comfortable but the outer/topline of the shoe feels like I’ll bust through them if I walk to fast.

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

$210

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