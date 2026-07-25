Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

Incredible shoes but size up one whole size.
BrandonD711548387
Buy these shoes one size up, trust me. I have several pair of these shoes and they are the most comfortable Nikes I own.
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto is ready to go for a ride. A ripstop upper and toggled laces complement performance-inspired details and Max Air in the heel.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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4.5 stars
Incredible shoes but size up one whole size.
BrandonD711548387
Buy these shoes one size up, trust me. I have several pair of these shoes and they are the most comfortable Nikes I own.
RollandC820324734
Great shoe. Comfortable but the outer/topline of the shoe feels like I’ll bust through them if I walk to fast.
Nike Air Max Moto 2K