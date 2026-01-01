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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

$200
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

$200

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on the collar
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Gum Dark Brown/University Red/Sail
  • Style: IO2051-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    $200

    Complete the look