How to Rehydrate After a Workout, According to Experts

It's no secret that hydration is an essential component to exercise. But, drinking water is not just about nourishing the body before and during a workout—it's also about rehydrating after the workout is complete to ensure expedited recovery and prevent dehydration.

According to research published in the Journal of Human Kinetics in 2021, hydration plays a vital role in the recovery process—in addition to boosting performance and even preventing injury during a workout. Because of this, being intentional about rehydration can help quench your thirst and also replenish your body and support vital cool-down efforts after getting your sweat on.

"Staying hydrated is not only important for adequate electrolyte balance in the body and for digestive aid, but it is also directly related to the regulation of body temperature and preventing overheating, heat exhaustion and heat stroke", said Emily Tills, MS, RD. "Exercise raises the body's internal temperature. In order to lower it or get it back within normal range, we need [to consume] adequate amounts of water".

(Related: How to Tell If You Have Heat Exhaustion—and What to Do About It, According to Doctors)

Tills explained that sweating during a workout can cause the loss of electrolytes, which are vital for organ function and facilitate muscle contraction. Therefore, it's imperative to replenish them through foods and beverages.

"Without rehydrating post-exercise, we run the risk of muscle cramping and even the risk of passing out and larger medical issues", Tills said.