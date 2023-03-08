Top Recovery Drink to Have After a Workout, According to Experts

Consuming nutrients immediately after a sweat session replenishes the body—and, in part, prepares it for future workouts. This is just one reason why having a recovery drink can support your training.

"Recovering post-workout is crucial for replenishing your glycogen stores, along with repairing those microscopic tears that occur within the muscle tissue during exercise", said Marissa Miller, ACE CPT, who holds a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies at Cornell University. For context, glycogen is stored glucose and carbohydrates, as well as a main source of energy for the body.

(Related: Dietitian-Approved Foods That Can Help You Rehydrate After an Outdoor Workout)

Refuelling with nutritious foods and beverages after sweating out key electrolytes enables the body "to experience a boost in muscle growth and strength, while also reducing the risk of delayed onset muscle soreness", Miller explained.

Before sharing the top recovery drink from experts, here's some important information to consider about fuelling in general.