12 Ways to Make Your Running Shoes Last Longer

In the summer of 2020, London-based running coach, Dora Atim, found herself in the English countryside.



"I literally burst into tears in the middle of this forest", she remembers. "But it was a feeling of relief, of joy, of 'I can't believe I have access to this'".



That kind of connection makes sense. When you run through a space—seeing its beauty, experiencing its power—it's only natural to want to preserve it.



The good news is that taking better care of the planet is a lot like becoming a better runner: your daily habits add up. Even something as small as looking after your running shoes so they last longer can make a big difference over time, if it means you're less likely to buy new ones before you need to.



So, we asked our global running community, from pro athletes to passionate Nike designers, how they get the most out of their gear. We don't have all the answers, but there's a lot we can learn from each other—so check out our favourite pearls of wisdom below, find the ones that work for you and let's do this together.