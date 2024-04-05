The history of the Nike Air Force 1

Before the AF-1 was released, basketball shoes were about as basic as they come. Players were accustomed to wearing three, four, maybe even five pairs of socks to help soften the blow of landing on concrete.

To create a more supportive shoe, Air Force 1 designer Bruce Kilgore took inspiration from a Nike hiking boot called the Approach. Because hiking involves strenuous up-and-down motions, the Approach had a lowered back heel, helping to alleviate pressure on the Achilles tendons. It made sense to Kilgore to apply some of that thinking for basketball players.

Upon the AF-1's release in late October 1982, Nike announced that the shoes cushioned shock 30 percent better and were 20 percent more resilient than a standard shoe. Once players took them to the court, they fell in love.