The LeBron TR1: the ultimate training shoe for the next generation of athletes
Product news
Designed to be the premier training shoe for all athletes, the versatile TR1 emphasises optimal performance, comfort and style with all-day wearability.
- LeBron James's first training shoe for Nike, the LeBron TR1 (Trainer 1), is a versatile shoe designed for comfort, youthful street style and optimal performance across all sports.
- With its lightweight and ergonomic design emphasising forefoot flexibility, the TR1 reflects the basketball star's approach to training.
- The LeBron TR1 will be released worldwide on Nike.com and at selected retailers on 19 September 2024 in the Charcoal Grey and Neon Green Dunk Man colourway. Additional bold colourways will follow in subsequent weeks.
Basketball legend LeBron James is releasing his first training shoe for Nike, the LeBron TR1. Known for his unrivalled tenacity and intense training approach, the basketball great has channelled these elements into the design of Nike's TR1. The result is a versatile training shoe with an innovative blend of performance and style.
LeBron intended for the TR1 to emphasise not only performance but also versatility and all-day wearability to appeal to athletes across multiple disciplines.
"The TR1 is for the athlete who's in constant pursuit of greatness and puts in the work, day in and day out", LeBron says. "Training is a huge part of my journey, and this shoe is designed for athletes to use during any workout, any time, any place".
Insights from the Nike Sport Research Lab informed the development of the TR1. The resulting shoe delivers a sleek street design targeting indoor performance and outdoor versatility. The TR1 features an ergonomic and lightweight design focused on stability, with an emphasis on forefoot flexibility to enhance performance. Plus, the removal of the strobel—the lowermost portion of the shoe's upper—allows the wearer to be closer to the foam cushioning that gives the TR1 its hallmark responsiveness.
The TR1's unique inverted Waffle outsole provides superior traction where it's most needed, while its midsole wrap ensures stability, containment and comfort. Plus, its wide shoe form and glove-like bootie construction smartly leave room to account for foot swelling during training.
The LeBron TR1 will be available in its Dunk Man colourway, a bold Charcoal Grey and Neon Green design, on Nike.com and at selected retailers on 19 September 2024. Other colourways will follow, including the dramatic, monochromatic Zero Dark 30, set for a 10 October 2024 release, the aptly named Purple Rain, to be released on 23 October 2024, and the Better With Age colourway in a muted orange, with an 11 November 2024 release date.