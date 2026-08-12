At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(2049)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
€ 79,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 69,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
€ 32,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 29,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
€ 49,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
€ 34,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 34,99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€ 42,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 69,99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€ 269,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
€ 37,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
€ 42,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€ 27,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
€ 27,99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
€ 34,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
€ 29,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Oversized Trousers
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Oversized Trousers
€ 144,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
€ 39,99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
€ 42,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Trail Running Belt
Recycled Materials
Nike
Trail Running Belt
€ 54,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
€ 34,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
€ 29,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
€ 119,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 39,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Oversized Trousers
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Oversized Trousers
€ 144,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Air Force 1 Backpack (23L)
€ 39,99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
€ 42,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€ 84,99
Nike
Nike Trail Running Belt
Recycled Materials
Nike
Trail Running Belt
€ 54,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Related Stories

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.