At least 20% Sustainable & Recycled Shoes & Trainers

(102)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
€ 89,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€ 269,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 84,99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
€ 189,99
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Men's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Men's Walking Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 39,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 69,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
€ 114,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€ 269,99
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
€ 119,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
€ 54,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 74,99
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
€ 279,99
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
€ 114,99
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Tiempo Maestro Club Flex
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 44,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 159,99
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 39,99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Quest 6
Nike Quest 6 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 6
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 94,99
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Men's Road Running Shoes
+7
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
€ 47,99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Skate Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Skate Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 109,99
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
€ 149,99
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 99,99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€ 159,99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
€ 69,99
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby & Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
€ 139,99
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 39,99
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex Younger Kids' Turf High-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex
Younger Kids' Turf High-Top Football Boots
€ 44,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 84,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
€ 94,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 119,99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 99,99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
€ 99,99
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
€ 159,99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Quest 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
€ 69,99
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
+5
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby & Toddler Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Baby & Toddler Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
€ 89,99
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
€ 139,99
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
€ 39,99
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Women's Walking Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Promina
Women's Walking Shoes
€ 69,99
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex Younger Kids' Turf High-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Flex
Younger Kids' Turf High-Top Football Boots
€ 44,99
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Younger Kids' Shoes
€ 44,99
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
€ 139,99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
€ 84,99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
€ 94,99
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 79,99
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 49,99
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
€ 64,99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
€ 119,99

At least 20% sustainable shoes and trainers: big strides towards zero waste

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great about putting them on. By choosing shoes made with recycled plastics, leather and textiles, you help reduce waste and emissions. Here at Nike, our innovative designers and engineers are passionate about finding different ways of reusing manufacturing waste to make our trainers. That means we can give you the same incredible quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Zero waste starts with the materials


From breathable knit uppers to the bouncy foam under your feet, materials make up more than 70% of a trainer's footprint. Our sustainable shoes are responsibly designed, utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. Take recycled post-consumer shoes from our Reuse-A-Shoe program, for example, which we started in 1992. Here, end-of-life shoes are transformed into Nike Grind materials—everything from rubber soles and foam cushioning to leather and textile uppers are separated and ground into granules. We use these to make smart, high-performing yarn knits, as well as running tracks and playing courts. We're literally changing the game from the ground up.


Zero-compromise approach


By inventing more efficient materials and reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we're making big strides on our journey to reducing emissions. Our goal is to produce sustainable footwear and apparel using as many recycled materials as possible. All without compromising on performance, durability or style. This means rethinking the way we bring products into the world. We design them to last longer and, when it's time, give their materials another life in other products.


Nike Air: light on your feet, light on waste


Looking for trainers made with sustainable materials? Our Nike Air Max shoes are a good place to start. Since 2008, all Nike Air soles made at Nike's Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in the US are composed of at least 25% recycled manufacturing waste. And from 2020 onwards, all Air MI facilities have been powered entirely by renewable wind energy. We reuse more than 90% of the waste from materials used for our Air soles to produce our innovative cushioning systems.


High-performing and sustainable fabrics


Nike Flyknit running shoes are more recycled than you might think. Because Nike Flyknit uses a precision-engineered knitting process instead of the traditional cut-and-sew way of manufacturing shoes, it uses 60% less waste than conventional methods. On average, each shoe upper made from Flyknit contains 6 to 7 recycled plastic bottles. Another example is Nike Flyleather, which is made from at least 50% recycled leather fibres. These are melded together with synthetic fibres using a water-powered process. It looks, feels and smells like natural leather, but with a lower impact on the climate.


We're not done yet


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose recycled trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.