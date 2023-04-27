Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's At Least 20% Sustainable Material Shoes

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Material 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (1)
      Sustainable Materials
      Features 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      €74.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Nike Court Royale 2 Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Court Royale 2
      Women's Shoe
      €69.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Max 95
      Nike Air Max 95 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 95
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike City Rep TR
      Nike City Rep TR Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike City Rep TR
      Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Tanjun Refine
      Nike Tanjun Refine Woman's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun Refine
      Woman's Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Turbo
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pegasus Turbo
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Women's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Air Max 97
      Nike Air Max 97 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 97
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.