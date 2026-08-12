At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

(1780)
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
€ 27,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 29,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
€ 42,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
€ 37,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
€ 89,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Croatia 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
€ 49,99
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€ 74,99
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
€ 42,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 69,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
€ 59,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
€ 47,99
Canada 2026 Stadium Away
Canada 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Canada 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
€ 42,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
€ 119,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
€ 59,99
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
€ 54,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
€ 37,99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 39,99
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Brazil Strike
Brazil Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Strike
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
€ 74,99
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
€ 34,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Pre-Match Top
€ 69,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
€ 104,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
€ 42,99
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Trousers
€ 99,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 89,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
€ 39,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
€ 74,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
€ 69,99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
€ 34,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 89,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
€ 47,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
€ 42,99
Nike AeroSwift Glam
Nike AeroSwift Glam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Glam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 84,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€ 64,99
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€ 69,99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
€ 42,99
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti' Women's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Dolomiti'
Women's Trousers
€ 99,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 89,99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
€ 39,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Top
€ 74,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
€ 69,99
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Tennis Skirt
€ 34,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 89,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
€ 47,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
€ 42,99
Nike AeroSwift Glam
Nike AeroSwift Glam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Glam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
€ 84,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
€ 64,99
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 84,99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
€ 37,99
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Related Stories

At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.