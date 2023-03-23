Skip to main content
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail T-Shirt
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded All-over Print Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Icon Clash
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded All-over Print Sports Bra
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      England 2022/23 Away
      England 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      England 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Stadium Goalkeeper
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Stadium Goalkeeper
      Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Shirt
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential Women's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Essential
      Women's Running Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Inter Milan Strike
      Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Printed Leggings
      €69.99
      Jordan Sport BC
      Jordan Sport BC Men's Graphic T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport BC
      Men's Graphic T-Shirt
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's Woven Fitness Trousers
      €119.99
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Jordan College (UNC) Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan College (UNC)
      Men's Limited Basketball Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €39.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.