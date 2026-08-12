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Blue Shorts

(181)
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
€ 74,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€ 84,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
€ 74,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 44,99
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
€ 74,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
€ 89,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
€ 74,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€ 84,99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 44,99
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 69,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
€ 74,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
€ 89,99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 89,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 42,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
€ 74,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€ 84,99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
€ 54,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
€ 47,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.