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Blue Tracksuits

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€ 119,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
€ 129,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€ 119,99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
€ 69,99
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
€ 74,99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€ 99,99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 79,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Jacket
€ 59,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
€ 89,99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Anthem Jacket
€ 119,99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 149,99
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
€ 84,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€ 59,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
€ 39,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 69,99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
€ 89,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 139,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 79,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 104,99
Nike
Nike Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set
Nike
Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set
€ 42,99

Navy-blue tracksuits: train in comfort

Layer up for tough runs and cold-weather workouts in a Nike blue tracksuit. You'll find a choice of fits and cuts to suit your style and the unique demands of your sport. Streamlined pieces hug close to your body for an easy feel that locks in your body's warmth. Want to layer up to protect your muscles from the chill? We have slouchy, oversized options that fit easily over your training wear. Look out for snug brushback fabrics that feel gentle and cosy against your skin.


For top-spec insulation that won't weigh you down, choose a blue tracksuit made from our acclaimed Tech Fleece. Its smooth-on-both-sides construction locks in your body's natural warmth. Meanwhile, lightweight fibres and stretchy properties in the material ensure your apparel doesn't feel bulky or restrictive. Once you start working up a sweat, blue tracksuits featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology wick away moisture from your skin. Then, they transport it to the surface so it can dry quickly. All of this helps you stay comfortable and focused—so you can concentrate on smashing your target.


We make our blue tracksuits in a range of colourways to suit your style. A navy-blue tracksuit is a smart and versatile choice, while a royal-blue tracksuit is a bold and vibrant option. For a soft and understated effect, check out our light blue tracksuits. Keep an eye out for contrasting trims that lend extra polish, and our unmistakable Nike Swoosh that adds a premium finishing touch.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue tracksuits with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.