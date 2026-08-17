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Women's Blue Shorts

Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€ 44,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
€ 64,99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 32,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€ 39,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 59,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€ 64,99
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
€ 69,99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€ 44,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
€ 34,99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 29,99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's Runner Shorts
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's Runner Shorts
€ 74,99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
€ 64,99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
€ 74,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
€ 37,99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 47,99
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
€ 74,99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€ 79,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€ 42,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
€ 54,99

Women's navy shorts: move the way you want to

Lightweight, stretchy and supportive—our blue women's shorts help you move freely. Explore sweat-wicking styles made with Dri-FIT technology. This innovative technology wicks moisture away from your skin so it evaporates quicker—keeping you dry and comfortable. You'll also find pairs with Nike Stealth Evaporation Tech that helps reduce sweat marks by dispersing moisture. The fabric dries fast, so you feel fresh.


Looking for navy women's shorts that allow a little more airflow? Choose a design with hem vents for extra freedom, whether you're running, stretching or lunging. When it comes to materials, expect woven constructions with a silky-smooth texture that feels soft against your skin. In our range, you'll find bold royal-blue women's shorts along with classic navy options. If you want more support, go for a pair with a snug inner layer. This helps to prevent chafing, so you can push your limits—with no distractions.


Discover blue shorts for women in your favourite cut. We've got mid-rise designs with wide elastic waistbands that wrap around your core. If you like a streamlined fit, pick a high-waisted pair that feels sculpted and secure. You'll also find shorts crafted without front seams—these keep the fabric from riding up, so you get a smooth fit. We also have options with soft seams that sit comfortably, no matter how much you move. Meanwhile, you can keep your essentials close, thanks to roomy back pockets.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.