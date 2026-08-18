Blue hoodies and sweatshirts: layer up for training
Stay active when the temperature drops with a Nike blue hoodie or sweatshirt made from pro-quality materials. We have options in zip-through and overhead designs to suit your preference. Looking for a lighter layering piece? Check out our range of blue sweatshirts. Keep your vibe soft and contemporary with a light-blue sweatshirt or a baby-blue hoodie. Or shop our dark-blue and navy-blue sweatshirts and hoodies for a go-with-anything colourway.
Power through cold conditions
Because the grind doesn't stop in chilly weather, we created our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology. It uses insulating microfibres that lock in your body's natural heat. This helps protect your muscles and joints as you warm up, cool off or push through a tough training session. Plus, the lightweight materials ensure you stay snug without feeling weighed down. You'll find technical fabrics with smooth textures on both sides for a premium look.
Keep your cool
From early-morning runs to weekend adventures and after-work training with your team—pushing your limits means working up a sweat. To help you stay focused, look for blue hoodies and sweatshirts featuring our Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres lift away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, breathable properties promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat quickly and efficiently. And that means you can concentrate on reaching your goal.
Support the next generation
At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve to hone their skills in the same pro-quality kit as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-sized blue sweatshirts and hoodies from the same premium materials we use for our adults' apparel. Look out for practical details like taped seams for extra comfort in high-wear areas, and zip pockets to keep their essentials handy. You'll also find designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned sports stars—so they can channel their heroes as they unlock their power.
Kick back in comfort
When it's time to take a break, we have cosy, comfortable pieces that are made for relaxing in style. Expect slouchy, relaxed silhouettes that are easy to throw on over the rest of your kit. You can shop our blue sweatshirts for lighter coverage, or add extra insulation around your neck and head with a blue hoodie. Keep an eye out for ribbed trims at the cuffs that ensure a snug fit, and adjustable drawcords to lock in heat.
Our next mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue hoodies and sweatshirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.