Backpack and bag sale on Nike Black Friday 2025: your sports essentials in one place
Time to upgrade your organisation with the backpacks in our Nike Black Friday range. Whether you're heading to work, the gym or beyond, our styles have your every need in hand. Choose from spacious styles with plenty of pockets and slimline bags with room for essentials. Expect lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down, yet are designed to be durable so they can take whatever challenge you throw. A wide range of colours makes it simple to find a style to suit your personal taste. Add a pop of colour to your everyday, or go for a neutral tone that will complement every outfit. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, bringing a premium aesthetic to your look.
Travelling from the office to the yoga studio? No problem. Pick a rucksack from our Nike Black Friday bags sale with a built-in pouch for technology and zip-up pockets that keep valuables secure. Compartments with ventilated panels allow your gym clothing to breathe. If you're expecting rain, reach for a backpack with a water-resistant coating to keep everything dry. You'll stay comfortable, too, thanks to padded straps that help cushion your shoulders and distribute the weight evenly. Plus, a grab handle at the top helps when you're in a hurry.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the backpacks in our Nike Black Friday collection with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.