      Clothing
        2. /
      Jackets

      Nike Black Friday Jackets & Coats 2022

      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Repel
      Nike Repel Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Repel
      Women's Trail-Running Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Faux Fur Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket (Plus Size)
      €154.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV Men's Insulated Woven Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Men's Insulated Woven Gilet
      €149.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic Fill High-Pile Fleece Jacket
      €219.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven Fleece-Lined Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven Fleece-Lined Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Winterized Training Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Winterized Training Gilet
      Liverpool F.C. AWF
      Liverpool F.C. AWF Men's Winterized Full-Zip Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C. AWF
      Men's Winterized Full-Zip Football Jacket
      Nike Sherpa Jacket
      Nike Sherpa Jacket Toddler Jacket
      Nike Sherpa Jacket
      Toddler Jacket
      €59.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Fitted Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Fitted Jacket
      Nike
      Nike Men's Premium Basketball Jacket
      Nike
      Men's Premium Basketball Jacket
      €189.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Jacket
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Jacket
      €74.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Harrington Jacket
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Harrington Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Jacket
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Bomber Jacket (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air
      Women's Bomber Jacket (Plus Size)
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Jacket (Plus size)
      €109.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Men's Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      F.C. Barcelona
      Men's Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Women's Downfill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV
      Women's Downfill Running Gilet
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Woven Jacket
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Woven Jacket

      Nike Black Friday jackets: layer up and push on

      Explore discounted Nike Black Friday jackets from Nike. This collection is all about athletic style to help you handle what the weather has in store. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance looks. Our coats and hoodies with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology will keep the wind and the rain at bay. We've also pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece, to ensure that you stay warm without extra bulk breaking your stride.

      Every piece blends functional practicality with Nike's sporty streetwear flair. Choose a hoodie with extra height in the collar to keep you dry and comfortable, or with handy zip pockets to store everyday essentials. And you'll always make a bold statement with strong silhouettes and our iconic Swoosh logo. Check out our Nike Black Friday jacket deals, and reinvent your winter wardrobe.