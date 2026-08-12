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Nike Black Friday Jackets 2026

(68)
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Men's Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Pleated Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Pleated Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Shrunken Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tracksuit
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tracksuit
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Fourth Men's Jordan Storm-FIT Football Hooded Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Fourth
Men's Jordan Storm-FIT Football Hooded Jacket
30% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Air
Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride Plus
Nike Stride Plus Men's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Plus
Men's Repel Running Jacket
30% off
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Jacket
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Jacket
30% off
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Men's Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Men's Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Full-Zip Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Full-Zip Track Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Men's Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Men's Puffer Jacket
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lined Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lined Jacket
30% off
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Draft Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Draft Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Statement Down Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Statement Down Gilet
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Corduroy Chore Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Corduroy Chore Jacket
30% off
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Track Jacket
25% off
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
30% off
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Jacket
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Varsity Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Draft Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Draft Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lace Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
30% off
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Statement Down Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Statement Down Gilet
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Corduroy Chore Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Corduroy Chore Jacket
30% off
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Track Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Track Jacket
25% off
Nike Totality
Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Totality
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Versatile Jacket
30% off
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Jacket
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel Running Jacket
30% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Fourth
Men's Jordan Therma-FIT Football Synthetic-Fill Jacket
30% off

Nike Black Friday jackets and gilets 2026: layer up and push on

Explore Nike Black Friday jackets to keep you cosy when the temperature drops. This collection is designed to help you handle whatever the weather has in store—all with iconic style. Whether you're on the streets or the track, we've got your back with our high-performance apparel. Expect innovative technology built into lightweight garments that are made to stand the test of time.


Warmth without weight


Bad weather is no match for the layers in our range of Nike Black Friday jackets. The smart material we use works to lock in your natural body heat, so you stay warm without added bulk. We've pioneered synthetic sheet insulation, along with lightweight down and pillowy fleece—all developed to keep you cosy with feather-light construction, so there's nothing holding you back. Expecting wind and rain? Look out for coats with cutting-edge Nike Shield technology. A water-repellent finish and strong seams help to keep moisture out.


A style for every athlete


Every piece in this collection blends functional practicality with our iconic style. Sleek silhouettes and the iconic Nike Swoosh help you make a big impression. For easy layering and movement, go for a relaxed fit. Getting ready to run? Sportswear that hugs your body helps you stay aerodynamic when it's time to pick up the pace. Or, choose a coat in a bold pattern from our Nike Black Friday jacket deals to bring added power to your winter wardrobe. Plus, sizes for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the squad.


Details that make a difference


Whether you're cheering from the stands or warming up on the touchline, you'll stay cosy with a jacket from our collection. You can keep your essentials close, thanks to layers with zip pockets. On the chilliest days, fleece-lined pockets are ideal for keeping hands cosy. When wet weather threatens, hooded coats help you stay dry in a downpour. Check out collars with adjustable drawstring cords that keep you snug. In changeable conditions, just grab a jacket that packs down into its own pocket for easy transportation.


Made to move


Keep your core warm when you head out in a Nike Black Friday gilet from our range. These practical layers allow your arms to move freely while helping to lock in heat. We make our fabrics with a touch of stretch so that they move with you—meaning there's nothing stopping you from going all-in on your next challenge. Plus, zip fronts and ventilation in key areas allow air to circulate when the intensity rises, so you stay at the perfect temperature.