Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike
Nike Training Duffel Bag (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Training Duffel Bag (24L)
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Long-Sleeve Ribbed Top
30% off
NikeGrip Vapor Strike
NikeGrip Vapor Strike Football Crew Socks
Recycled Materials
NikeGrip Vapor Strike
Football Crew Socks
28% off
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Golf Club
Women's Unlined Dri-FIT Golf Dress
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Printed Headbands (6-Pack)
Jordan Sport
Printed Headbands (6-Pack)
30% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
Jordan Flight
Women's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Women's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Printed Headbands (6-Pack)
Jordan Sport
Printed Headbands (6-Pack)
30% off
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
Jordan Flight
Women's Long-Sleeve Waffle Top
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Women's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
30% off
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Knee-High Football Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Knee-High Football Socks
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.