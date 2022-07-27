Agrega rebote adicional a tu pisada. La parte superior de Flyknit de gran elasticidad ofrece una sensación similar a la de un calcetín, mientras que la amortiguación del VaporMax Air del talón a la punta te brinda una comodidad ligera perfecta para el juego. Explora el futuro con nosotros y disfruta.
4 Estrellas
MY2GIRLZ - 27 jul 2022
My 19 yr old absolutely went crazy when she saw them!
noisy shoes - 18 jun 2022
It fits good but makes ugly noise when I walk
Stacy711 - 12 jun 2022
These shoes are amazing, I bought a second pair in another color. So comfortable! I wear a women's 8.5 so I bought these is kids size 7 and they fit perfectly. Highly recommend! Picture is the all black colorway. I love the speckles of color in them