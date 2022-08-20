Desde las calles hasta los parques y senderos, acumula kilómetros con este calzado clásico urbano y de aventura. Diseñada y probada en el accidentado noroeste del Pacífico, la parte superior de material mixto combina la durabilidad con un estilo sencillo. La suela de goma con un patrón gráfico de resaltes optimizado de alta resistencia se adhiere al terreno resbaladizo y rocoso para que puedas subir, bajar, recorrer y rodear.
4.8 Estrellas
PatrickW489286821 - 20 ago 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10 ago 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02 ago 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.