      Nike ACG Lowcate

      Calzado

      $110

      Gris lobo/Gris niebla/Blanco cumbre/Azul marino
      Negro/Negro/Gris lobo/Gris azulado
      Gris lobo/Explosión índigo/Polvo fotón/Carmesí brillante
      Resplandor solar/Negro/Hueso claro/Caqui militar
      Cacao impresionante/Cacao impresionante/Viotech/Negro
      Mena de hierro claro/Blanco cumbre/Volt/Malaquita

      Desde las calles hasta los parques y senderos, acumula kilómetros con este calzado clásico urbano y de aventura. Diseñada y probada en el accidentado noroeste del Pacífico, la parte superior de material mixto combina la durabilidad con un estilo sencillo. La suela de goma con un patrón gráfico de resaltes optimizado de alta resistencia se adhiere al terreno resbaladizo y rocoso para que puedas subir, bajar, recorrer y rodear.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Gris lobo/Gris azulado
      • Estilo: DM8019-002

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Evaluaciones (4)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Three shoes in one?

        PatrickW489286821 - 20 ago 2022

        The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.

      • Just what I needed!

        1lakerfans - 10 ago 2022

        Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!

      • Not All Conditions

        rioman - 02 ago 2022

        When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.