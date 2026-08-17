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Track and field running shoes: designed to go the distance
Whether you're sprinting to the finish line or clocking up the laps, find track shoes for running that support your performance. We've got lightweight designs featuring airy uppers. Explore pairs with a single layer of mesh that delivers breathability in the areas you need it most. Looking for footwear with flexibility? Choose a pair with four or six replaceable spikes. They give you top traction on a range of track surfaces. You'll also find adaptable shoes that are ready for middle and longer distance races. Check out options with rubber at the heel that deliver reliable traction, so you can brake with confidence after you cross the line.
Our track shoes take first place on the podium when it comes to comfort. Look out for cushioning in the midfoot and heel that gives a springy sensation to keep you relaxed while you go the distance. Meanwhile, a smooth, propulsive feel helps to push you forward. Discover pairs featuring Air Zoom units in the forefoot. These responsive cushioning systems consist of two chambers that help to harness your speed while keeping you stable and in control. Supportive bases create a flat area to aid stability. We've also designed options with elevated platforms on the inside, so your spikes feel in control on the straights and around turns. Pick a pair with an arch band that secures the midfoot, making sure you're locked in and ready to race.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike track and field shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.