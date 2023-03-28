Skip to main content
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Invincible 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 929.99
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Coming Soon
      Nike Pegasus 40
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      RON 799.99
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 799.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Pegasus 39 By You
      Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 749.99
      Nike Streakfly
      Nike Streakfly Road Racing Shoes
      Nike Streakfly
      Road Racing Shoes
      RON 799.99
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Nike Alphafly 2 Men's Road Racing Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Alphafly 2
      Men's Road Racing Shoes
      RON 1,549.99
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      RON 449.99
      Nike Tempo
      Nike Tempo Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Tempo
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 1,049.99
      Nike Renew Ride 3
      Nike Renew Ride 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Renew Ride 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 399.99
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Nike Invincible 3 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Just In
      Nike Invincible 3 By You
      Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 1,099.99
      Nike Zoom Rival
      Nike Zoom Rival Athletics Distance Spikes
      Nike Zoom Rival
      Athletics Distance Spikes
      RON 379.99
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 899.99
      Nike Renew Run 4
      Nike Renew Run 4 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Renew Run 4
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 479.99
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Winflo 9 Premium
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 529.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Next Nature Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      RON 329.99
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 329.99
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 979.99
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Nike Run Swift 2 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Run Swift 2
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike React Infinity 3 By You
      Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 979.99
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Free Run 5.0 Next Nature Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
      Member Access
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Running shoes for men: no distractions, no excuses

      An Olympic track coach and runner founded Nike in 1972. So, you could say we know a thing or two about running shoes. Our innovations have taken us from launching the first waffle sole shoe in the 1970s to the ground-breaking tech we use in our men's running trainers today. Whether you're a weekend pavement pounder or a race-day track star, our men's running shoes have what you need to go the distance.

      Unfailing support mile after mile

      The foundation of a great running shoe is support. That's why we invented Nike Flywire technology. By securing your midfoot and arch, Flywire will keep you stable with every stride. Plus, overlays offer targeted reinforcement to keep your foot centred throughout your run. For optimal security on rocky trails, choose pairs with our Dynamic Fit System that'll hug your feet.

      Soft landings, responsive strides

      Smash your personal best in shoes with ZoomX foam. Lightweight and responsive, ZoomX lets you move quickly and easily. It also delivers our greatest energy return, allowing you to move through every stride with ease. Carbon fibre plates provide extra responsiveness, increasing the efficiency of your run. Meanwhile, rocker-shaped foam drives each phase of your stride, so you get smooth landings and charged toe-offs. And if cushioning is your thing, try men's running shoes with Nike React Technology. The soft, plush foam protects you from impact, so you can train harder and for longer.

      Lightweight men's running shoes for cool comfort

      The lightweight construction of our running trainers for men offers comfort mile after mile. Look out for engineered mesh in key zones for extra breathability and durability. Plus, our men's shoes with Nike Flyknit technology allow for plenty of airflow, even when the temperature rises. For a light-as-air feel, opt for shoes with VaporWeave material up top. A woven mesh fabric, it's super breathable while also giving a secure, comfortable fit.

      Fast finish times

      Elevate your speed with our popular Zoom Air technology. Whether you're getting started or training for your next marathon, shoes with Zoom Air units will give you an explosively springy step. And if you want to maximise your time, shoes with FlyEase uppers are for you. Featuring a zipped entry, they make it easy to get your shoes on and off quickly with a no-tie lacing system.

      Men's running trainers for all terrain

      Durable rubber outsoles deliver grip no matter what terrain you tackle. So, you can hit the pavement, track or trail with complete confidence. Nike sport shoes for men with flex grooves help feet move naturally as they adapt to the running surface. On hilly ground, trail shoes with high-abrasion traction lugs mean downward descents are just as stable and controlled as upward climbs. When race day comes around, shoes with a Pebax® spike plate offer flexibility and stiffness in all the right places. With detachable spikes, you'll get unwavering grip as you power towards the finish line.