Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 229.99
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
RON 549.99
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
RON 299.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
RON 329.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 249.99
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
RON 549.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 199.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
RON 329.99
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
RON 429.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 229.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
RON 299.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
RON 299.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
RON 329.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
RON 299.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Packable Running Jacket
Women's Dri-FIT Packable Running Jacket
RON 579.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 249.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
RON 429.99
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
Women's Padded Sports Bra
RON 199.99
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
RON 479.99
Nike Swoosh High Support Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
RON 279.99
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
RON 399.99
Nike Stride Men's Repel Running Jacket
Men's Repel Running Jacket
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Running Division Men's UV Running Jacket
Men's UV Running Jacket
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
RON 379.99
Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
RON 99.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT UV 1/2-Zip Running Top
Men's Dri-FIT UV 1/2-Zip Running Top
RON 379.99
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Girls' Shorts
RON 119.99
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 149.99
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 429.99
Nike Running Midweight Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
RON 49.99
Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
RON 279.99
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
RON 139.99
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
RON 119.99
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
RON 499.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
RON 169.99
Nike Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
RON 529.99
Nike Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
RON 99.99
Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
RON 99.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
RON 329.99
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Vest
Women's Dri-FIT Vest
RON 229.99
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
RON 229.99
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 169.99
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
RON 199.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
RON 429.99
Nike Running Midweight Micro Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Micro Crew Socks (1 Pair)
RON 49.99
Nike Spark Lightweight No-Show Running Socks
No-Show Running Socks
RON 99.99
Running clothing: move in style

At Nike, we're all about supporting runners to smash their goals, and that mission is at the heart of our running clothes today. Make the most of every race day and training session, thanks to breathable, comfortable kit built with the best pro technology. Power along outdoor trails in any weather in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances. Plus, each piece is crafted to deliver iconic style, so you can look as good as you feel to just enjoy the ride.


Run in any weather


Expecting challenging conditions? Our collection of running garments has been designed to keep you moving in any weather. Lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh panels to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeved styles that lock in warmth while still allowing your skin to breathe. Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat for maximum comfort. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands, too. Whatever the weather, Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry.


Hit the trail in outdoor running gear


Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed running garments. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers that guard against injury by keeping your muscles warm. As you start to generate body heat, air vents in key places help to keep you cool. Meanwhile, packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your running kit to changing conditions. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and snacks—so you can carry your essentials with you.


Essential support for your best performance


Performance running clothes are about more than tops and bottoms—what's underneath is important, too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. They come in padded and non-padded designs to make it easy to find your perfect fit. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles. All of our running gear is engineered to retain its shape over time, so there's no limit to how far you go.


Get ahead in the latest looks


Iconic style has always been part of our mission. With a wide range of styles, you can choose a running outfit to suit your unique look. Stand out in bold patterns and standout shades, or add a pop to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces or mix up your selection with statement styles. If you'd prefer to keep your style classic, choose neutral tones topped off by our signature Nike Swoosh.


Running for the future


We're committed to making strides when it comes to the future of sport. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.