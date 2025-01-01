- Buying guideThe best leggings for running by Nike
- Buying guideThe best Nike Sports Bras for running
- Buying guideThe best running shorts for women by Nike
- Buying guideHow to choose the right sports bra
- Buying guideHow to measure your Nike sports bra
- Buying guideWaterproof Running Gear for Rainy-Day Runs
- Buying guideThe Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets to Wear All Season
- Buying guideHow To Pick the Best Nike Rain Jacket for Running
- Buying guide8 best Nike gift ideas for runners
- Buying guideThe Best Winter Running Gear by Nike to Shop Now
Running clothing: move in style
At Nike, we're all about supporting runners to smash their goals, and that mission is at the heart of our running clothes today. Make the most of every race day and training session, thanks to breathable, comfortable kit built with the best pro technology. Power along outdoor trails in any weather in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances. Plus, each piece is crafted to deliver iconic style, so you can look as good as you feel to just enjoy the ride.
Run in any weather
Expecting challenging conditions? Our collection of running garments has been designed to keep you moving in any weather. Lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh panels to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeved styles that lock in warmth while still allowing your skin to breathe. Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat for maximum comfort. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands, too. Whatever the weather, Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry.
Hit the trail in outdoor running gear
Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed running garments. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers that guard against injury by keeping your muscles warm. As you start to generate body heat, air vents in key places help to keep you cool. Meanwhile, packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your running kit to changing conditions. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and snacks—so you can carry your essentials with you.
Essential support for your best performance
Performance running clothes are about more than tops and bottoms—what's underneath is important, too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. They come in padded and non-padded designs to make it easy to find your perfect fit. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles. All of our running gear is engineered to retain its shape over time, so there's no limit to how far you go.
Get ahead in the latest looks
Iconic style has always been part of our mission. With a wide range of styles, you can choose a running outfit to suit your unique look. Stand out in bold patterns and standout shades, or add a pop to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces or mix up your selection with statement styles. If you'd prefer to keep your style classic, choose neutral tones topped off by our signature Nike Swoosh.
Running for the future
We're committed to making strides when it comes to the future of sport. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.