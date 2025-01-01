  1. Running
Running Shorts(48)

Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
RON 299.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 249.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
RON 299.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
RON 299.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 249.99
Nike Running Division Breathe
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Running Division Breathe
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
RON 479.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
RON 399.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 379.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
RON 199.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 199.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 179.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 179.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
RON 329.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 349.99
Nike
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 279.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 329.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
RON 399.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
RON 139.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
RON 229.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 399.99
Nike Run
Nike Run Men's Dri-FIT ADV 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Run
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 479.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Shorts
RON 119.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
RON 329.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
RON 119.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
RON 229.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 379.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 169.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
RON 179.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
RON 299.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
RON 149.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
RON 119.99
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 379.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
RON 349.99
Nike Lava Loops
Nike Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Lava Loops
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
RON 429.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
RON 169.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
RON 169.99
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
RON 349.99
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift x Jakob
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
RON 399.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Challenger
Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 229.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
RON 169.99
Nike One Swoosh
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
RON 199.99
Nike Challenger Swoosh
Nike Challenger Swoosh Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger Swoosh
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Running Shorts
RON 199.99
Nike Challenger Flash
Nike Challenger Flash Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger Flash
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
26% off
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
27% off
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
25% off
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
27% off
Running shorts: pick up the pace

Whether you're on the treadmill, the track or the open road, our running shorts support your every move. Breathable fabrics give you the power to go the distance and offer comfort from the first stride to your last. We've got racing shorts in head-turning shades that get you noticed on the road, along with the classic staples you'll reach for again and again. Whether you're tackling tricky terrains or mastering your sprint, Nike race shorts are designed to boost your performance.


Keep your cool


Breathable fabrics give you the power to tackle any distance and offer comfort from the first stride to your last. Looking for your perfect fit? We have options for every runner. Think extra-short cuts in loose silhouettes that offer maximum freedom. Meanwhile, longer styles hug your legs for added coverage and protection. Plus, our run shorts made with InfinaLock technology create a compressive and supportive feel. Whichever pair you pick, you'll notice our iconic Nike Swoosh across the range—a mark of our premium quality.


Streamlined silhouettes


Innovative technology sets Nike running shorts apart from the rest. Take Nike AeroSwift technology, for example. It blends cutting-edge features and materials with a precise fit—delivering mobility and lightweight comfort, mile after mile. When the temperature rises, look for racing shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This high-performance fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the surface, helping you stay dry and fresh for longer.


Freedom to move


Need extra support on your next jog? We've got run shorts crafted from super-stretchy, compressive fabric that improves circulation. This means your muscles can flex further and recover faster. Or if you're looking for that barely-there feel, try a pair of running shorts made from feather-light materials. Plus, breathable mesh panels make sure you get ventilation where you need it most. Our woven fabric is durable enough to go the distance while remaining lightweight, so you'll feel free when you're out on the road.


Personalise your fit


At Nike, we know details matter. That's why you'll find race shorts with practical pockets on the sides and back—perfect for stashing your essentials on long runs. For a secure fit, choose racing shorts with a high-waisted silhouette that looks compact and streamlined. We've also got mid-rise running shorts for an easy, relaxed feel. No matter which cut you choose, expect stretchy waistbands that flex with you and help you stay comfortable until you cross the finish line. Plus, adjustable drawstrings mean you can adjust your fit. Looking for a little more coverage? Race shorts with an inner lining provide an extra layer, so you can stay focused on your run without distractions.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose running shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.