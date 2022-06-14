The Best Nike Marathon Shoes for Men and Women

When two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in 1:59:40 in 2019—breaking the elusive two-hour barrier—he did so in a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. Now, this shoe is the top Nike marathon racing option. With its responsive Nike ZoomX underfoot foam providing optimal energy return, this shoe protects against the impact of every step.

Two slim, visible Zoom Air units deliver the most energy return of all of Nike's racing shoes, and the carbon-fibre plate in the sole of the shoe increases stiffness in the forefoot to provide a sensation of propulsion off the ground. The upper is made from the latest version of Nike Flyknit fabric called AtomKnit, a lightweight material that's steamed and stretched to provide a contoured fit while maximising breathability. For a peek behind the design of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, see here.