      Tech Fleece
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      RON 249.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
RON 249.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      RON 249.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Shorts
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Stretch Shorts
RON 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Stretch Shorts
      RON 169.99
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Air Jordan Wordmark Men's Fleece Shorts
RON 399.99
      Air Jordan Wordmark
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      RON 399.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      RON 249.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      RON 139.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      RON 169.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
RON 199.99
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Woven Lined Flow Shorts
      RON 199.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
RON 249.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Shorts
      RON 249.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC Men's Diamond Shorts
Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
RON 169.99
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
      RON 169.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
RON 199.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      RON 199.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Poolside Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Poolside Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Woven Fitness Shorts
      RON 219.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited D.Y.E.
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
RON 329.99
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Unlimited D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      RON 329.99
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Hybrid
      French Terry Shorts
      Nike Totality
      Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
RON 169.99
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Totality
      Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      RON 169.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's Running Shorts
      RON 349.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
Just In
RON 249.99
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's French Terry Cargo Shorts
      RON 249.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Fleece Shorts
RON 279.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      RON 279.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      RON 299.99
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Woven Shorts
      RON 449.99
      Related Stories

      Men's shorts: find the fit for your game

      Training in hot weather or pushing hard in the gym? Nike men's shorts deliver breathability and the freedom to move. Match your team's colours with men's shorts that have authentic details. And if you're going for an off-duty look, shorts with embroidered logos and graphics provide heritage style.

      Ventilation that keeps you going

      When the mercury climbs, men's shorts with Dri-FIT technology keep you feeling fresh. The fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, where it can dry fast to keep you cool. Targeted ventilation keeps you mobile as you rack up the miles or the reps. And perforations in the back panel allow airflow—exactly where you need it. Choose shorts for men with breathability in high-heat areas like the waistband, so you can stay focused on your training.

      Train in relentless comfort

      We design Nike shorts for men to give you all-day comfort. Choose standard-fit shorts for a relaxed feel, or pick loose shorts for extra room to move. Elastic waistbands deliver a snug feeling around the hips or waist, while inner and outer drawcords let you fine-tune the fit. Running and trail shorts with narrow waistbands provide distraction-free comfort for your miles. You'll also get coverage during training or play from men's shorts with a knee-length hem. Plus, elongated hem vents allow for fast side-to-side movements when you're in the zone.

      Focus on the feeling

      The smooth fabrics of our shorts feel soft against the skin. Men's jogger shorts made from fleece are incredibly snug. Go for heavyweight French terry fabric—it provides just the right level of warmth but won't weigh you down. If you need to make quick movements, men's shorts with Nike Flex fabric stretch with you—so nothing gets in the way of your performance. Then there are our smooth, recycled polyester shorts made from sustainable materials. As part of Nike's Move to Zero strategy, we turn plastic bottles into pellets and spin them into high-quality yarn. Recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester and helps divert waste from landfill—good for you and for the planet.

      Safety and security

      Pockets provide more than just a place to put your hands. They're somewhere to stash your essentials, keep your gloves and hold snacks within reach. Shorts with a zipped back pocket are ideal for storing small items, like keys, while you're training. Or look out for cargo shorts that give you even more options—zipped and cargo pockets with mesh webbing help you quickly store your stuff when you're on the move. If you're hitting the court, you'll need tennis shorts with angled pleats at the bottom of the pockets that expand when you drop balls in. The tennis balls stay secure so you can give the match your all.