Running Tops & T-shirts(62)

Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 229.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
RON 329.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 199.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
RON 329.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 229.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
RON 329.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
RON 299.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
28% off
Nike Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 169.99
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 169.99
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 379.99
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
RON 379.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
RON 399.99
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 399.99
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 149.99
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 149.99
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 429.99
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
RON 229.99
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 299.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT UV 1/2-Zip Running Top
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT UV 1/2-Zip Running Top
RON 379.99
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
RON 199.99
Nike AeroSwift 'Faith Kipyegon' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
RON 429.99
Nike AeroSwift NN Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 429.99
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 169.99
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 169.99
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 149.99
Nike Pacer Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
RON 249.99
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 399.99
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 249.99
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
RON 399.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 249.99
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 199.99
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Vest
Just In
Women's Dri-FIT Vest
RON 229.99
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Just In
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
RON 199.99
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Graphic Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic Running Tank Top
RON 169.99
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
Sustainable Materials
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
RON 99.99
Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 299.99
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
RON 149.99
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
RON 199.99
Nike Run Wool Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Long-sleeve Running Top
RON 549.99
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
RON 229.99
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 249.99
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 279.99
Nike Therma-FIT Swift Women's Turtleneck Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Turtleneck Running Top
RON 379.99
Nike Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 199.99
Nike AeroSwift BTC Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
RON 429.99
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Mid-Layer Top
RON 399.99
Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
RON 229.99

Running tops: intense focus mile after mile

Keep your eyes on the finish line in Nike running tops. Our smooth, soft fabric keeps you comfortable as you hit your stride. Plus, stretchy tops with side vents help you move freely, keeping your arms unrestricted and your concentration on your pace. Nike running t-shirts are lightweight too, so you feel like nothing is holding you back. Choose a short-sleeved top or running vest for warm days, or layer up with a long-sleeved top when the mercury dips.

Our breathable running tops deliver coolness where you need it most. And tops with mesh details and perforations increase ventilation and allow warm air out, so you stay fresh. Running shirts with Nike Dri-FIT Technology wick moisture and move it away from the skin, where it can evaporate fast. And our quick-drying tops help you stay in the zone, whether your goal is one mile or ten. Also, with reflective design elements like the Nike Swoosh, you'll be more visible during late-night runs.