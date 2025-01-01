Nike running gilets & jackets: perform in any conditions
Nike's journey began back in the 1970s, when we created our first-ever pair of running shoes. And we've been moving forward since. We create our Nike running jackets with technical fabrics and runner-informed designs, so you can keep your training going—whatever the weather. From demanding city runs to the open trail, our running coats give you the coverage you need to test your limits, and then push past them.
Face the elements
From after-work training to early-morning sessions and weekend trail runs—dedicated runners need gear to see them through any conditions. Our water-resistant running jackets use droplet-repelling technology to keep you protected and comfortable in showers, mist and snow—so you can focus on the finish line. Look out for adjustable hoods and drawcord waists, so you can customise your fit. If the clouds clear up, packable styles make it easy to carry your jacket with you.
Running jackets that let your skin breathe
Because working hard means working up a sweat, we engineer our Nike running jackets with thoughtful design touches to help you stay cool and focused. Our innovative Nike Aerogami fabric has tiny winged vents that respond to the warmth of your body—opening to provide extra air when you need it and closing as you get cooler. You'll also find moisture-wicking fabrics that draw sweat away from your skin as your muscles warm up—helping your jacket dry quickly without weighing you down. Plus, look out for designs with strategically placed slits and mesh panels that deliver maximum airflow in high-heat areas.
Practical storage for long-distance runs
When you're tackling a longer run, you need to bring your supplies with you. We make our running jackets with plenty of room to keep your essentials close and organised. You'll find zip-closed pockets that store everything securely, as well as small zipped sections in the arms and hemline to stow items like keys, cards or phones.
Nike running gilets: lock in warmth around your core
If you want the insulation of a jacket, while still leaving your arms free, our Nike running gilets have you covered. We use natural down fillings and high-spec synthetic padding to give you the protection you need without adding bulk or weight. We combine these with water-repellent outer finishes to help you stay protected when it showers. Look out for snug funnel necklines that shut out draughts and adjustable cords at the hemline, so you can adapt the fit to suit.
Nike's Move to Zero: join the journey
At Nike, we know it's never been more important to live, work and play sustainably. Nike's Move to Zero programme is designed with a simple aim: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To help us achieve our goal, we divert around one billion plastic bottles from the waste stream and spin them into high-performance yarns for our apparel each year. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're in it for the long haul. If you'd like to do your part, choose Nike running gilets and jackets with the Sustainable Materials tag.