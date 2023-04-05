Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Running Gifts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Men's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      RON 279.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Camo Beanie
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Camo Beanie
      RON 149.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      RON 249.99
      Nike Manoa LTR
      Nike Manoa LTR Older Kids' Boot
      Nike Manoa LTR
      Older Kids' Boot
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top
      RON 349.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      RON 499.99
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Star Runner 3 Lil
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      RON 199.99
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      RON 799.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Trousers
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Trousers
      RON 649.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Running T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      RON 299.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      RON 429.99
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Nike Repel Challenger Men's Running Tights
      Nike Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Tights
      RON 379.99
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Women's Running Jacket
      RON 749.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      RON 139.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      RON 449.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Trail Running T-Shirt
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes

      Presents for runners: get racetrack-ready

      Cheer on the runner in your life with something from our selection of running gifts. Whether they’re marathon training or sprinting around the track, you’ll find an assortment of high-performance running accessories, gifts and clothing to help them smash their goals.

      Speed is key to great performance—that’s why our collection of presents for runners is home to streamlined and slim-fit fabrics, so nothing gets in the way of their focus on the track. Meanwhile, our leggings and joggers are crafted with pace in mind. Lightweight leggings provide a supportive fit to help runners move with confidence, while flexible designs give them the freedom to stride.

      Choosing gifts for trail runners? Go for options that'll keep them cool. To create optimal breathability, we use insights from our athlete data when designing Nike running gifts. Leggings with elongated ankle zips help runners customise their airflow, while mesh panels at the back of the knees and around the thighs provide extra cooling in high-heat areas.

      Runners can train in all weather with our collection of innovative fabrics. For the ideal winter gift, choose designs with Therma-FIT technology—it helps them maintain a consistent body temperature when the mercury drops. For extra layers of warmth, opt for cosy jackets with thumbholes that extend sleeve coverage over the hands. Meanwhile, vests and tops crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology are ideal for summer runs—the sweat-wicking design helps runners stay cool during warmer weather.

      In our collection of gifts for marathon runners, you’ll find a mix of clothing and accessories designed for long distances. Jackets and leggings with multiple zipped and drop-in pockets keep belongings safe while on the move—letting them focus on their performance.