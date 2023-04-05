Skip to main content
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      RON 499.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      RON 679.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Crop Tank
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crop Tank
      RON 139.99
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Nike Therma Sphere Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      RON 449.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      RON 199.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      RON 249.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      RON 499.99
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      RON 279.99
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Jacquard Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Jacquard Top
      RON 599.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra
      RON 119.99
      Nike
      Nike Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      Nike
      Older Kids' (Boys') Poly+ Training Trousers
      RON 199.99
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
      Nike Heritage
      Crossbody Bag (Small, 1L)
      RON 119.99
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      RON 169.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Training Tote Bag (18L)
      RON 299.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Graphic Mid-Rise Leggings
      RON 279.99
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
      Nike Heritage
      Camo Cross-body Bag (4L)
      RON 119.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Winterized Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Icon Clash
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Winterized Jacket
      RON 399.99
      Nike One Club
      Nike One Club Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
      Bestseller
      Nike One Club
      Women's Training Duffel Bag (24L)
      RON 279.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      RON 279.99
      Nike Heritage
      Nike Heritage Drawstring Bag (13L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Heritage
      Drawstring Bag (13L)
      RON 99.99
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Nike Alate Coverage Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Coverage
      Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
      RON 249.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      RON 139.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings
      RON 329.99
      Nike Essential
      Nike Essential Women's Running Jacket
      Nike Essential
      Women's Running Jacket
      RON 449.99

      Gifts for gym lovers: fuel their journey

      From weightlifters and treadmill runners to Pilates fans and yogis, you'll find thoughtful and practical presents they'll love in the Nike gym gifts range. Fill their stocking with small-but-mighty fitness products like top-quality training socks, made with cushioned soles and moisture-wicking fibres. Or treat them to the gym shoes they've been coveting, for unrivalled support during tough workouts.

      The right clothing is key to a successful workout. Our range of gifts for gym lovers includes form-fitting leggings and tops that give a smooth, sleek silhouette. Expect added-stretch materials that ensure their new clothing moves with them and holds its shape. Gear with Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast. When it's time for the cool-down, opt for cosy hoodies and fleece joggers with Therma-FIT fibres to lock in heat and protect their muscles.

      Help your favourite fitness fanatic enjoy their best workout with specialist footwear from our range of gym presents. We make our training shoes with wide, flat heels that ensure stability throughout challenging lifts and tough cardio exercises. When it comes to the uppers, expect high-tech mesh that delivers a breathable, lightweight wear and lockdown tabs that keep laces firmly in place.

      Protecting the future of our planet is a must-win challenge for all of us. In our range of fitness gifts, you'll find apparel made with recycled polyester—spun from plastic bottles diverted from landfill. This is part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our commitment to taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To play your part, look for pieces in the range with the Sustainable Materials tag.