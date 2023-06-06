Skip to main content
      Dance trainers: unleash your potential

      Whatever genre you're passionate about, Nike dance shoes give you the support you need to perform with confidence. We've got lightweight options that flex with you, so you can still feel the ground while protecting your feet. Or opt for chunky dance trainers that give you enough bounce to fly through the air. Plus, designs for little feet mean it's never too early to get them working on their signature step.

      Take your moves to new heights

      Every dancer is different—that's why we make our dance sneakers in a choice of ankle lengths to ensure optimum fit. Low-rise styles combine soft padded collars with a minimal profile, so you can tap and spin freely. Looking for extra support? Opt for high tops that help your foot and ankle move as one unit. Cushioned cuffs and tongues give maximum comfort for long sessions and wild shapes. Look out for street dance shoes with our innovative heel cages—designed to show the back of your feet some love.

      Create an iconic look

      When it's performance time, you want to look and feel your best. Our collection of Nike dance shoes ranges from simple and understated to bold and dramatic—so you can make a statement with every step. Neutral options keep your style timeless, while vibrant shades make your feet pop. Look for the Nike Swoosh stitched onto the sides for that iconic finishing touch. Some of our dance shoes have the option to personalise them, so you can add your own flair.

      Exceptional comfort

      Cushioned insoles combine essential protection for your joints with a lightweight feel. Look out for Nike Air units that absorb impact and help power your next leap or step. This specialised technology provides flexibility and spring without compromising on structure. Air Sole units help reduce impact and use elasticity to maintain their shape. Plus, we've tested our dance training shoes extensively, so you can be sure that each pair works as hard as you do.

      Rhythm with sole

      Looking for contemporary dance shoes you can rely on? We've created grippy textured soles to keep you grounded during challenging routines. On some styles, the ribbing extends right up to the tip of the toe, offering added agility when you're on point. Pick a pair with zig-zagging grooves for a '90s throwback, or choose a looping pattern for a fresh look. Modern dance shoes with tonal soles have a sleek and seamless effect, while pairs in contrasting colours deliver that extra dash of style.

      Dance for sustainability

      While our ears are open to the music, our eyes are on the future of the places we move in. That's why many of our Nike dance trainers are crafted from sustainable materials, like recycled plastic bottles. This is just one of the ways that we reduce our waste and water consumption, which is all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign. Getting lost in the rhythm has never felt so good.