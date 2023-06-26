Skip to main content
      Dance pants: perfect your routine in comfort

      Ace your choreography with dance trousers from Nike. Our collection is crafted to help you nail your routine, whether you’re practising at the studio or rehearsing on stage. Moving freely is key to a flawless performance. That’s why we design each pair with optimal comfort in mind. Opt for roomy dance sweatpants for total freedom of movement—a relaxed silhouette and loose fit around the legs provide plenty of space to twist, spin and leap. For even more comfort, look to pairs with elastic waistbands and internal drawcords. And that’s not all—our oversized dance joggers are easy to layer over leggings, tights or shorts for added warmth.

      Making street dance moves in colder weather? Choose hip-hop trousers crafted with midweight semi-brushed fleece. Smooth on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they’re perfect for staying cosy on your way to the studio. With their loose-fitting silhouettes, they add a streetwear spin to your look. Team your Nike hip-hop pants with a hoodie, or pick a pair with elasticated cuffs to show off your Swoosh-stamped trainers.

      Two of the most important parts of a dancer’s routine are warming up and cooling down. Our collection of dance pants is home to innovative fabrics—designed to help you stay comfortable throughout both. Lightweight polyester dance trousers offer breathability, while Dri-FIT technology helps to wick away sweat and keep you cool. On your way to the dance studio? Pick a pair of Nike dance joggers with pockets to keep your essentials close while you’re on the move, or look to cargo designs with multiple pockets on the legs for a streetwear-inspired silhouette.