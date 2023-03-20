Skip to main content
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Women's Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 329.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 499.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 279.99
      Air Jordan 13 Retro
      Air Jordan 13 Retro Shoe
      Air Jordan 13 Retro
      Shoe
      RON 979.99
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Nike Air Max TW SE Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW SE
      Men's Shoes
      RON 849.99
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Low
      Women's Shoes
      RON 1,049.99
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      RON 599.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
      Men's Shoe
      RON 649.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      RON 479.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      RON 599.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      RON 349.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      RON 599.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium
      Men's Shoes
      RON 699.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 429.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate High
      Women's Shoes
      RON 749.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
      Men's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort 2
      Men's Shoes
      RON 849.99
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      RON 749.99
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Nike AF-1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      RON 649.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      RON 549.99

      White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

      Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

      Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
      In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

      Feel the bounce of Nike React
      White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

      The security to play at your best
      When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

      White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
      Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

      Shoes designed for your sport
      Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.