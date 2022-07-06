Football Stories: Leah Williamson

When Leah Williamson was younger, her signed picture of footballer Kelly Smith was one of her most prized possessions. ‘Dream Big!!!’, Kelly had written. Leah did have a big dream. She dreamed of playing professionally and wearing a captain’s armband, just like Kelly.



On her first team, Leah was the only girl. Her blonde ponytail swung behind her as she bounded up and down the field. She quickly became the team’s star striker. Still, playing with the boys wasn’t easy.



‘I used to get abuse from the sidelines every week’, Leah said. But she credits that season for making her stronger.



“I’m somebody who likes to watch and listen quite a lot. I try to use other people’s strengths to see how I can contribute.”