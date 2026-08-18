Nike Air Max 110s: ready for every step
Air Max 95 trainers with all-day energy
Nike Air Max 95 trainers bring running-inspired design into everyday movement. Known by many UK fans as Air Max 110s, the silhouette stands out for its wavy, layered side panels, visible Nike Air cushioning and signature gradient aesthetic. The shape was built around motion, with lines inspired by the human body and a design that feels steady from commute to cooldown. Choose men's, women's and kids' shoes to suit training days, weekend plans and school runs. For a more personal fit, custom options let you tune the look and details, while keeping the same Air Max 95 comfort underfoot.
Cushioning that keeps you moving
Every step starts with cushioning. Air Max 95 shoes use Nike Air units in the heel and forefoot to help absorb impact and return a smooth, springy sensation. Choose Big Bubble Air Max cushioning for a bolder look and a softer ride. Foam midsoles add support without weighing you down. Flex grooves in the outsole help the shoe move naturally with your foot, so walking, light training and busy days feel easier. A grippy traction pattern helps you stay steady on pavements, gym floors and everyday surfaces.
Support, breathability and fit
Air Max 95 uppers are made to hold you comfortably. Breathable mesh helps air flow when the pace picks up, while leather and synthetic overlays add structure where you need it. The Air Max lacing system helps create a snug, personalised fit, with room to adjust for a relaxed feel when you want it. Engineered uppers on selected styles keep the shoe flexible, lightweight and secure. The low-top profile gives your ankle room to move, making these iconic trainers easy to wear with sports kit, denim or laid-back layers.
Ready for training, travel and everyday wear
These are lifestyle trainers with performance roots. Wear Air Max 110s for low-impact gym sessions, warm-ups, active recovery walks or long days on your feet. The cushioned base helps reduce the feel of hard ground, while the supportive upper gives you confidence when you're moving quickly between plans. Golf versions bring the same Air Max attitude to the course, with traction and stability built for changing ground. Kids' Air Max 95 shoes keep the fit supportive for play, school and family days out, with styles for older kids, younger kids, babies and toddlers.
Built for your rotation
The Air Max 95 is easy to make your own. Classic OG-inspired editions keep the original attitude, while SE, Premium, Recraft and custom styles add fresh materials and detail. The sculpted side panels give depth, while the visible Air makes the cushioning part of the design. Pair them with joggers after training, shorts on warmer days, or everyday layers when you're heading into town. However you wear them, Air Max 95 trainers are built to feel comfortable, supportive and ready for repeat wear.