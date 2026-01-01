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  3. Camisolas com capuz e sem capuz

Promoções Camisolas com capuz e sem capuz(107)

Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Hoodie pullover folgado para homem
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Hoodie pullover folgado para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Hoodie com fecho completo para mulher (tamanhos grandes)
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Hoodie com fecho completo para mulher (tamanhos grandes)
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Polo folgado com grafismo para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Polo folgado com grafismo para mulher
20% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Hoodie pullover para homem
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Hoodie pullover para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie pullover para mulher
O mais vendido
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie pullover para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt de gola redonda extremamente folgada para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Sweatshirt de gola redonda extremamente folgada para mulher
20% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo para homem
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Camisola de gola redonda de lã cardada para homem
Nike Solo Swoosh
Camisola de gola redonda de lã cardada para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie pullover de malha para homem
Nike Sportswear Club
Hoodie pullover de malha para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Club
Nike Club Hoodie de lã cardada com fecho completo para homem
Nike Club
Hoodie de lã cardada com fecho completo para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Camisola de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para homem
Nike Solo Swoosh
Camisola de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para homem
30% de desconto
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Hoodie de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
Nike N.A.C.
Hoodie de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie Henley recortado e folgado para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie Henley recortado e folgado para mulher
30% de desconto
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Sweatshirt de gola redonda Dri-FIT para homem
Materiais reciclados
Jordan Sport Crossover
Sweatshirt de gola redonda Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com fecho completo e detalhes com integração de design refletor para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com fecho completo e detalhes com integração de design refletor para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hoodie de treino de camada intermédia Dri-FIT para homem
Nike Pro
Hoodie de treino de camada intermédia Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie folgado com logótipo para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie folgado com logótipo para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco Windrunner em lã cardada com fecho completo e bloco de cor para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco Windrunner em lã cardada com fecho completo e bloco de cor para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Colete folgado em jacquard para mulher
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Colete folgado em jacquard para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Club
Nike Club Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
Nike Club
Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
20% de desconto
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Hoodie recortado forrado a cetim para mulher
Jordan Flight Fleece
Hoodie recortado forrado a cetim para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Camisola de fitness Therma-FIT com fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Therma
Camisola de fitness Therma-FIT com fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Nike One
Nike One Camisola com fecho completo Therma-FIT para mulher
Materiais reciclados
Nike One
Camisola com fecho completo Therma-FIT para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie pullover folgado para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie pullover folgado para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo para criança
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo para criança
30% de desconto
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
Nike Solo Swoosh
Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
30% de desconto
Kobe
Kobe Hoodie pullover de basquetebol em lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
Materiais reciclados
Kobe
Hoodie pullover de basquetebol em lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On Casaco de inverno Therma-FIT Júnior
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On
Casaco de inverno Therma-FIT Júnior
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Hoodie folgado em tecido moletão com fecho completo para mulher
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Hoodie folgado em tecido moletão com fecho completo para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Top folgado aconchegante de lã cardada com gola subida para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Top folgado aconchegante de lã cardada com gola subida para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie folgado com fecho completo Júnior
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Hoodie folgado com fecho completo Júnior
20% de desconto
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Sweatshirt de gola redonda para mulher
Jordan Flight Fleece
Sweatshirt de gola redonda para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Camisola folgada de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para mulher
Nike Sportswear
Camisola folgada de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie pullover extremamente folgado para mulher
O mais vendido
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie pullover extremamente folgado para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com padrão camuflado e fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com padrão camuflado e fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Club
Nike Club Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão para homem
Nike Club
Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Dri-FIT para homem
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Sweatshirt de gola redonda em lã cardada para homem
Jordan Brooklyn
Sweatshirt de gola redonda em lã cardada para homem
30% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Hoodie pullover Júnior
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Hoodie pullover Júnior
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão folgado para homem
Nike Sportswear Club
Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão folgado para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Camisola de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
Nike Gym Heritage
Camisola de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Nike One
Nike One Camisola com fecho completo Therma-FIT para mulher
Materiais reciclados
Nike One
Camisola com fecho completo Therma-FIT para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie pullover folgado para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie pullover folgado para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo para criança
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo para criança
30% de desconto
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
Nike Solo Swoosh
Hoodie pullover de lã cardada para homem
30% de desconto
Kobe
Kobe Hoodie pullover de basquetebol em lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
Materiais reciclados
Kobe
Hoodie pullover de basquetebol em lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On Casaco de inverno Therma-FIT Júnior
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear City Utility Easy-On
Casaco de inverno Therma-FIT Júnior
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Hoodie folgado em tecido moletão com fecho completo para mulher
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Hoodie folgado em tecido moletão com fecho completo para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Top folgado aconchegante de lã cardada com gola subida para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Top folgado aconchegante de lã cardada com gola subida para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie folgado com fecho completo Júnior
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Hoodie folgado com fecho completo Júnior
20% de desconto
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Sweatshirt de gola redonda para mulher
Jordan Flight Fleece
Sweatshirt de gola redonda para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
Materiais reciclados
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo Júnior
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Camisola folgada de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para mulher
Nike Sportswear
Camisola folgada de lã cardada com fecho a 1/4 para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Hoodie pullover extremamente folgado para mulher
O mais vendido
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Hoodie pullover extremamente folgado para mulher
20% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com padrão camuflado e fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco Windrunner de lã cardada com padrão camuflado e fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Club
Nike Club Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão para homem
Nike Club
Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shox
Sweatshirt de gola redonda folgada para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
Materiais reciclados
Nike Tech
Casaco de lã cardada Windrunner com fecho completo para homem
20% de desconto
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Hoodie com fecho completo Dri-FIT para homem
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Hoodie com fecho completo Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Sweatshirt de gola redonda em lã cardada para homem
Jordan Brooklyn
Sweatshirt de gola redonda em lã cardada para homem
30% de desconto
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Hoodie pullover Júnior
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Hoodie pullover Júnior
30% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão folgado para homem
Nike Sportswear Club
Hoodie pullover em tecido moletão folgado para homem
20% de desconto
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Camisola de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
Nike Gym Heritage
Camisola de treino de lã cardada Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto

Sweatshirts and hoodies on sale: level up on cosy comfort

Layer up on colder days with one of our hoodies on sale. Expect soft fabrics that feel smooth against your skin. Plus, easy silhouettes that are versatile enough to wear every day. With a choice of colours to suit every mood, from neutral shades to juicy colours, comfy dressing doesn't get much better than this.


Designed to feel relaxed through the chest and body, our loose-fitting hoodies are the perfect extra layer on a chilly day. For reliable warmth that won't weigh you down, choose French terry pieces from our hoodies sale. This midweight, loopback fabric has a soft-but-breathable feel that's smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. Because our materials help to regulate your body temperature, you'll feel snug but still cool—which is why they're perfect all-day wear.


In our sweatshirts sale, discover classic crew-neck options that make every day cosy. Ribbed finishes on the collar, cuffs and hem add a neat edge while also keeping heat locked in. Keep an eye out for quarter-zip styles that let you allow a little extra air flow if you need it. Shapes with dropped shoulders and extra-wide ribbing enhance the oversized look. When the temperature drops, check out our Tech Fleece designs. You get plenty of warmth without the bulk, so you can stay comfy in the cold. To block out draughts while you're out and about, go for hoodies with full zips you can pull right up to the chin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose one of our on-sale hoodies with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.