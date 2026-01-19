  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Vestuário
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Tights e leggings

Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Nike Swift
Nike Swift Leggings de running a 7/8 de cintura subida com bolsos para mulher
Nike Swift
Leggings de running a 7/8 de cintura subida com bolsos para mulher
50% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Calções tipo ciclista de cintura subida de 13 cm para mulher
Nike Sportswear Classic
Calções tipo ciclista de cintura subida de 13 cm para mulher
40% de desconto
Nike One
Nike One Leggings a 7/8 de cintura subida para mulher
Nike One
Leggings a 7/8 de cintura subida para mulher
30% de desconto
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Tights para homem
Nike Pro Warm
Tights para homem
40% de desconto
Nike Go
Nike Go Calções tipo ciclista de 20 cm de cintura subida com bolsos para mulher
Nike Go
Calções tipo ciclista de 20 cm de cintura subida com bolsos para mulher
50% de desconto
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Leggings de cintura subida a todo o comprimento para mulher
Nike One Seamless Front
Leggings de cintura subida a todo o comprimento para mulher
50% de desconto
Nike Form
Nike Form Calções para mulher
Nike Form
Calções para mulher
50% de desconto
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Tights de running Dri-FIT para homem
Nike Phenom
Tights de running Dri-FIT para homem
30% de desconto
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings Júnior (Rapariga)
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Leggings Júnior (Rapariga)
24% de desconto
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Calções de 8 cm Dri-FIT Júnior (Rapariga)
Nike Pro
Calções de 8 cm Dri-FIT Júnior (Rapariga)
24% de desconto
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings florais a 7/8 de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
Nike Universa
Leggings florais a 7/8 de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
50% de desconto
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Calções de 13 cm para mulher
Jordan Sport
Calções de 13 cm para mulher
50% de desconto
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings de perna larga e cintura subida para mulher
Nike Zenvy
Leggings de perna larga e cintura subida para mulher
35% de desconto
Nike One
Nike One Leggings de cintura subida Dri-FIT Júnior (Rapariga)
Nike One
Leggings de cintura subida Dri-FIT Júnior (Rapariga)
34% de desconto
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Leggings de running a 7/8 estampadas de cintura subida para mulher
Nike Swift
Leggings de running a 7/8 estampadas de cintura subida para mulher
40% de desconto
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Calções de 8 cm Dri-FIT para rapariga
Nike Pro
Calções de 8 cm Dri-FIT para rapariga
14% de desconto
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Calções Dri-FIT para homem
Jordan Sport
Calções Dri-FIT para homem
34% de desconto
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings a todo o comprimento de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
Nike Universa
Leggings a todo o comprimento de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
40% de desconto
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Calções tipo ciclista de 13 cm com cintura subida Dri-FIT para mulher
Nike Pro Sculpt
Calções tipo ciclista de 13 cm com cintura subida Dri-FIT para mulher
50% de desconto
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Leggings de basquetebol de cintura normal para uma perna A'symmetric para mulher
A'ja Wilson
Leggings de basquetebol de cintura normal para uma perna A'symmetric para mulher
40% de desconto
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Calções de ténis com bolsos Dri-FIT para mulher
NikeCourt
Calções de ténis com bolsos Dri-FIT para mulher
24% de desconto
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Leggings de perna larga e cintura subida para rapariga
Nike Sportswear Classic
Leggings de perna larga e cintura subida para rapariga
24% de desconto
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings a 7/8 de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
Nike Universa
Leggings a 7/8 de cintura subida sem costuras frontais para mulher
34% de desconto
Nike
Nike Leggings para criança
Nike
Leggings para criança
27% de desconto

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.