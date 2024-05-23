  1. Nike Black Friday
  Calçado

Sapatilhas Running Nike Black Friday 2023

Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
Nike Revolution 7
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
64,99 €
Nike Streakfly
Nike Streakfly Sapatilhas de competição para estrada
Nike Streakfly
Sapatilhas de competição para estrada
159,99 €
Nike Air Zoom Maxfly
Nike Air Zoom Maxfly Sapatilhas de sprint para pista e campo
Nike Air Zoom Maxfly
Sapatilhas de sprint para pista e campo
249,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 5
Nike Zoom Fly 5 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
Nike Zoom Fly 5
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
169,99 €
Nike Downshifter 13
Nike Downshifter 13 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
Nike Downshifter 13
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
69,99 €
Nike Revolution 7 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 7 EasyOn Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
Nike Revolution 7 EasyOn
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
64,99 €
Nike Downshifter 13
Nike Downshifter 13 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
Nike Downshifter 13
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
69,99 €
Nike Downshifter 13
Nike Downshifter 13 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
Nike Downshifter 13
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
69,99 €
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Sapatilhas para bebé
Nike Swoosh 1
Sapatilhas para bebé
59,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
139,99 €
Nike Kiger 9
Nike Kiger 9 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
Nike Kiger 9
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
149,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
89,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para homem
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para homem
114,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para mulher
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para mulher
159,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 3
Nike Vaporfly 3 Sapatilhas de competição para estrada para mulher
Nike Vaporfly 3
Sapatilhas de competição para estrada para mulher
259,99 €
Nike Pegasus 40
Nike Pegasus 40 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
Nike Pegasus 40
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para mulher
129,99 €
Nike Wildhorse 8
Nike Wildhorse 8 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
Nike Wildhorse 8
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
129,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para mulher
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos à prova de água para mulher
114,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para mulher
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para mulher
139,99 €
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para mulher
Nike Zegama 2
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para mulher
179,99 €
Nike Zegama Trail 2
Nike Zegama Trail 2 Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
Nike Zegama Trail 2
Sapatilhas de running para trilhos para homem
179,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41
Nike Pegasus 41 Sapatilhas de running para estrada Júnior
Nike Pegasus 41
Sapatilhas de running para estrada Júnior
94,99 €
Nike Pegasus 40
Nike Pegasus 40 Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
Nike Pegasus 40
Sapatilhas de running para estrada para homem
129,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Sapatilhas de competição para estrada para homem
Nike Alphafly 3
Sapatilhas de competição para estrada para homem
309,99 €

Nike Black Friday running shoes 2023: build your performance from the ground up

World-class running shoes begin with supportive soles. Our iconic Nike Air soles use pressurised air to soak up impact, for exceptional shock absorption with a lightweight feel. Running long distances on hard surfaces? Our React foam soles give you a flexible toe-off, a smooth ride through the mid-stance and outstanding cushioning when you land. For added stability, choose shoes with broader stacks and a wider shape. Or pick out lower profile designs for a close-to-the-ground feeling. With our running shoes Nike Black Friday deals, it's the perfect time to find a new pair.

Feel the freedom to move with flexible uppers

When you're pushing past your limits, every ounce of weight counts. We build our running shoes with ultra-lightweight uppers, setting you free to fly over the ground. Knit fabrics wrap snugly around your foot for maximum support, then flex and stretch as you do. Testing your endurance? Choose soft sock-liners that give extra protection across the most challenging distances, and reinforced heels that deliver ultimate durability. If you're heading out into the wild, look for foam ankle collars that protect your joints and provide stability on uneven surfaces. You'll find them all in our Nike Black Friday sale.

Get back to nature with Nike Black Friday trail running shoes

Rediscover your wild side with footwear that's specially designed for natural terrain. Ultra-grippy rubber outsoles deliver outstanding stability over rough or slippery surfaces. Low-profile shapes let you feel the ground under your feet as you move. Weatherproof leather uppers set you free to perform in any conditions, and lightweight knit styles provide breathability when you're running in the heat. Choose supportive ankle collars for extra stability, and you'll be ready to explore the world and test your limits.

Inspire their passion with shoes for young runners

Every athlete deserves the best support from their kit. That's why we build our shoes for younger athletes with the same groundbreaking technology as our adult gear. Specially shaped soles promote a correct running gait. Plus, deep cushioning in the inner sole protects growing joints from impact injuries. Knitted mesh uppers deliver extra stretch to let their feet move and breathe. But our durable materials are also built to take a bit of rough and tumble. Start your future running star on the right foot with our Nike Black Friday running shoes promo.

Protect the future with sustainable materials

We all need to take part in the race to save our planet. And the Nike Move to Zero programme has two simple goals: zero carbon, and zero waste. Our Flyknit fabrics use recycled plastic bottles to create ultra-light mesh uppers for your running shoes. Flyleather binds recycled leather fibres to synthetic materials, creating less waste and resulting in a lower impact on our environment. And since 2008, all of our Nike Air soles are made with at least 50% recycled waste.

Look as good as you feel with on-point footwear

Want to run in style? In our Nike Black Friday running trainers promo, we have sleek pairs in classic colours that'll keep your look on the down low. If you're feeling a bolder, brighter vibe, choose a pair with pops of colour and contrasting panels. And get that must-have chunky aesthetic with stacked soles in coordinating or contrasting tones.