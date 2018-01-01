Developed with expert insights from Nike+ Run Club Coaches, our running plans are designed to help you run your first, funnest and fastest kilometres.experience level. Flexible with your schedule. Each plan is comprised of Speed, Endurance,Progression and Recovery workouts to make you a more complete runner.
IT STARTS WITH A PLAN
Explore the running distances below, and downloadthe plan that suits your goals.
MEET THE COACHESOur Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level.Now we’ve partnered with them to design training plans that are fun,approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
CHRIS BENNETTChris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of theNike+ Run Club. As a high school standout, he wenton to captain the University of North CarolinaCross Country and Track teams. After graduation,he was a 4-minute miler with the Nike Farm Team.From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and OutdoorNational Championships, Bennett has coached athletesto incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club GlobalHead Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helpingall runners become better, faster athletes.
JOHN SMITHBest known for winning the men's 400 meters eventat the 1971 Pan American Games, John Smith remainsthe world record holder for the 440-yard dash.After retiring from competition, he has spent hisdays training track and field elites. He nowcoaches English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter,who holds the second fastest 100-meter time.
JERRY SCHUMACHERFormer University of Wisconsin head coach,Jerry Schumacher is an American track coachspecializing in distance running. He has coachedOlympic bronze medalist and the American women's10k record holder Shalane Flanagan, the former men'sAmerican 10k record holder Chris Solinsky, the men'sAmerican two-mile record holder Matt Tegenkamp.
THE RIGHT SHOE FOR EVERY RUNWe've organized our shoes into three categories to help you get the most out of your training.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.