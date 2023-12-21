- Product newsNike launches Ultrafly Trail Racing Shoe
Men's trail running shoes: brave the terrain
Take charge of challenging terrain with men's trail running shoes from Nike. Rubber outsoles provide grip exactly where you need it, for traction you can count on. Plus, our abrasion-resistant materials are ultra-durable to keep you going mile after mile. Men's trail trainers with extra resistance on the heel and toe keep you steady on uphill climbs and downhill descents.
Our men's trail shoes deliver relentless cushioning with foam midsoles that keep your feet stable and secure. Men's off-road trainers are made with Nike React foam to put a bounce in each step, giving a smooth and responsive run. For even more intense comfort with every stride, discover our shoes with padded tongues that reduce lace pressure.
Trail shoes with mesh in the upper offer maximum ventilation – cooler feet mean longer runs and less swelling at the finish. Our men's all-terrain running shoes are lightweight, so you can forget about your feet and focus on what's ahead.