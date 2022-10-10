Nike Zoom Fly. Featuring the Zoom Fly 3

With a carbon fiber plate that helps pitch you forward and our ultra-durable Nike React foam, the Nike Zoom Fly 3 has all of our most-up-to-date technology. Learn more about this race-day shoe that will keep you at the front of the pack.

Women's Running Shoe

Men's Running Shoe

Women's Running Shoe

Men's Running Shoe

Toe-To-Heel Cushioning

The Nike React foam is a unique combination of cushy and springy. It’s also one of our most durable—it’ll stay responsive as you tack on the miles.

A Secure, Snug Fit

Made from VaporWeave fabric, the shoe’s transparent upper and arch band lacing system work together to form around your foot for a sock-like fit.

Powered for Speed

A carbon fiber plate sandwiched between layers of Nike React foam is super lightweight yet strong. It delivers a speedy, snappy feeling, helping you keep up a quick pace.

Find your Zoom

“Meet the shoes that'll help you meet your goals. The Nike Zoom Series is made with some of the most innovative Nike technology to help you hit top speed –whether it's a weekday training run or a weekend race. Which do you need?”

For Everyday Runs

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36

Midsole: Zoom Air
Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
Best for: Daily runs, long runs

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

Midsole: Nike ZoomX Foam
Upper: Flymesh, Flywire
Best for: Daily runs, tempo runs, intervals, long runs

For Race Days

Nike Zoom Fly 3

Midsole: Nike React Foam, Carbon fiber plate
Upper: VaporWeave
Best for: 5ks to marathons, tempo runs, long runs

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%

Midsole: Nike ZoomXFoam, Carbon fiber plate
Upper: VaporWeave
Best for: 5ks to marathons

